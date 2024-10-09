ON International Disaster Risk Reduction Day, we turn our attention to a powerful force shaping the Philippines’ resilient future: the youth.

There are 30 million young people aged 10-24 in the Philippines, making up 28% of the total population. This will remain nearly the same by 2055 based on the projection of the Philippine Statistics Authority.

In 2024, the World Risk Index tagged the Philippines as the most disaster-prone country in the world. In general, young people didn’t cause climate change, yet they will inherit a world riddled by its consequences.

While this poses a concern on the potential vulnerability of young people to climate change and disasters, this demographic holds immense potential to drive significant change on the country’s overall resilience. It represents not only the shift in numbers, but it is also a unique opportunity. These young Filipinos are not mere bystanders, but active voices in many platforms where a disaster-free future is central to the conversation. They bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a deep understanding of local contexts.

The recently concluded UN Summit of the Future committed to empowering young people by cultivating a nurturing environment that allows youth and future generations to fully realize their dreams and ambitions. The youth ought to be both protagonists and beneficiaries in resilience agenda. With access to information and education, the youth are well placed to lead innovation, disaster risk reduction, and local resilience action.

Championing resilience in the context of empowering the next generation is where the Strengthening Institutions and Empowering Localities Against Disasters and Climate Change (SHIELD) Program plays a critical role through the support of the Australian Government.

As the climate and disaster resilience flagship program in the Philippines, SHIELD enables harnessing the collective strength of communities to build resilience against disasters and climate change. Being led by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the Philippines, the program prioritizes inclusivity, integrating gender equality, disability, and social inclusion across all its workstreams, ensuring that the specific needs and perspectives of young people, especially those from marginalized groups, are considered in every resilience-building activity.

Recognizing multi-stakeholder partnerships as core agent of change in this process, SHIELD invests in the unique potential of youth in building climate resilience. The program targets to deliver strong partnership and collaboration platforms in the formation of Sama-Samang mga Samahan para sa Isang Matatag na Bayan (Sambayanihan) — a locally led collaborative effort, where young people could engage with policymakers, marginalized groups, and development partners in the very important decisions and implementation in resilience space. Youth representatives from the Local Youth Development Offices and youth non-government organizations are part of the core working groups that are involved in a series of capacity development and resilience planning and programming activities — creating a community of practice at the local level.

In the provinces of Davao Oriental and Eastern Samar, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, for instance, youth participation has been crucial in SHIELD’s resilience initiatives. The youth representatives have been actively involved in the program’s wide-ranging workstreams on the ground, including capacity assessments and risk scenario development, which are essential in ensuring that their needs and priorities are reflected in local resilience planning and decision-making process.

It is imperative that we continue to engage with the youth and we treat them not only as a vulnerable group but, more importantly, as allies, change makers, community partners, and key decision-makers in building resilience. Their inclusion ensures that the solutions designed to strengthen local resilience reflect the perspectives of the younger generation, whose futures are directly impacted by today’s climate crisis, racing against time.

In the coming years, the UNDP is committed to working closer with the youth in scaling up data systems, financing for resilience, designing proposals, and establishing policy frameworks and advocacy. The actions we take today will undoubtedly shape the future and generations to come. Inaction is not an option. Through programs like SHIELD, our work goes beyond preparing for disaster today; we are working towards paving the path for a more resilient future for generations to come.

SHIELD is a multi-year partnership covering 11 provinces and two regions in the Philippines that are among the most vulnerable to disasters and climate change impacts. It is implemented by the UNDP Philippines, the consortium partners: Philippine Business for Social Progress, the National Resilience Council, the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society, and the United Nations Human Settlements Program or UN Habitat, together with government partners: the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Office of the Civil Defense, and the Department of Science and Technology with generous support from the Australian Government.

Dr. Selva Ramachandran is the UNDP Philippines resident representative.