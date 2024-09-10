“The gap between the generations arises because the young person looks at the future, middle aged person looks at the present, and the old person looks at the past,” said Professor M.S. Rao. The theory offered by authors William Strauss and Neil Howe can partially explain why.

They introduced the concept of generational identities, suggesting that people born within a specific era were shaped by common historical events, societal attitudes, and values. These collective experiences led to shared beliefs and behaviors, giving rise to distinct identities shared by generational groups.

The world today is a complicated mess. We live in an era where knowledge abounds, and where technological advancements are fast and furious, and what used to be science fiction is now part of our routine and ordinary living. Yet it is when times are turbulent that we need a solid pillar to hang on to or risk being swept away and drown in nothingness, like an uprooted tree. True, the circumstances where our ancestors lived are different from ours, and that is the reason why we must strengthen institutional and cultural memories so that our identities remain connected and become the shoulders we stand upon as civilization progresses.

These generational identities should be harnessed to combine the strengths of each, to make every generation better than the one that went before. We focus on the threads that connect rather than on the differences that divide. Inter-generational collaboration has the rich potential for building a more sustainable and inclusive future. Harmonizing the advantages every generation brings, blending the wisdom and experience of older generations with the innovation and technological savvy of younger ones, can help build more resilient organizations, communities, and societies.

What superpowers are brought to the table by these generations?

The Silent Generation’s (1928-1945) experience and resilience, rooted in the post-war era, and their values of discipline, loyalty, and responsibility can provide a stabilizing influence in today’s fast-paced world.

The Baby Boomers (1946-1964), who secured leadership roles, created established networks, and are used to arduous work, have the willingness to mentor younger generations, and can help bridge the gap between the old and new ways of thinking.

Generation X (1965-1980) are characterized by their adaptability, and that lessened the pain points of technological transitions, effectively bridging the analog and digital worlds. They can serve as role models who can balance traditional values with modern approaches.

The Generation Y or Millennials (1981-1996), who quickly became digital immigrants, are comfortable with technology, yet equally focused on work-life balance, and purpose-driven work. Their entrepreneurial spirit and social consciousness can drive innovation and social change.

The Generation Z or Gen Zs (1997-2012) are digital natives and strong advocates of diversity, activism, and their push for transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability. Their influence can now be felt on markets through new consumption patterns, and in organizations through their redefinition of workplace and influencing work conditions.

Generation Alpha (2013-present), who are born and are growing up in an entirely digital world, stand to benefit from the fruits of this inter-generational collaboration. Their collective strengths can develop the agility, creativity, and environmental consciousness for this upcoming generation. The collective experiences are shared memories that strengthen their roots and fortify their foundation and those coming next.

Today and in the future, the different generations shape market trends — from the Silent Generation’s brand loyalty to Gen Z’s preference for ethical consumption and instant gratification. They are the multi-generational workforce requiring a changed workplace dynamic and needing right-fit communication styles to foster a culture of inclusion. Companies need to leverage generational diversity, and factor this in product/service development to ensure they meet the needs of a wide demographic.

BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Technology has the potential to bring these generations together, from digital literacy programs for older adults to inter-generational tech startups focused on solving global challenges. Older generations can impart wisdom so that the younger ones can enjoy the benefits of structured mentorship and in the process acquire fresh perspectives, manage learning curves, and use digital skills more effectively. All generations, in a constant state of collaboration, can drive sustainability initiatives, from policy advocacy by the more senior ones to grassroots activism led by younger groups.

They say that history repeats itself — or, as George Santayana aptly put it, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The times we live in today are filled with astounding discoveries and the advancement of knowledge is rapid; but other than these physical manifestations, has the world really changed? Maybe because we tend to forget the past and are only concerned about the present.

The philosophy of passages that should have been taught from generation to generation are the value anchors that make for a just and humane society. While the world changes, the values are constant. Respect, integrity, honesty — these should be part of our core foundation because they will make individuals and society stable and unshaken despite turbulence and disruptions. They define our choices — knowing and showing respect means doing the right thing for individuals and institutions; having integrity will not allow one to benefit at the expense of others; and when there is honesty, one cannot be lured by the call of greed and corruption — and therefore, all three value anchors can enable the best outcomes.

Hierarchical authorities, while they provide stability and structure, are learning that to be effective, to get the results they want, they must learn to listen, be comfortable working with teams and individuals across multiple generations, and be more open to share power and use the benefits it brings to build a better world.

The 22nd International CEO Conference of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), which will tackle the challenges and opportunities in a multi-generational world with its theme “Business in Five Movements: Wisdom, Passion and Inspiration Across Five Generations,” will be held today, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC, Taguig City. For inquiries, contact the MAP Secretariat via map@map.org.ph.

Alma Rita R. Jimenez is the vice-chair of the MAP CEO Conference Committee, chair of the MAP Trade, Investments and Tourism Committee, president and CEO of Health Solutions Corp., and is a former undersecretary of the Department of Tourism.

