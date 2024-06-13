THERE is no such thing as an unmitigated disaster or even bad news to a communications person who has mastered the art of spinning. This narrative skill tries to put a positive slant on even the worst news. It can even take credit for random items to look good, like the increase of tourists or even the easing of the heat wave. (Our carbon policy is bearing fruit.)

Spinning embraces the ability to make positive developments that just happened seem like part of a grander plan. This is known in spinning circles as taking credit for a sunny day… unless it is too hot.

The art of spinning (some call it deception) is a skill employed by individuals even in a social setting. Accepting bad news can be less traumatic if spinned properly. What about a car collision with a motorcycle? (At least, nobody in the car was injured or hospitalized.) Of course, the motorcycle was wasted.

In a crisis, the media are looking for someone to blame or a quote to put in the headlines. They are looking for narrative bait, some “sound bite” to embarrass the ambushed interviewee.

Here are some techniques the spinner resorts to.

Shift the discussion to the future. If there are questions on the bad numbers of a company, like staggering losses and high levels of debt that need to be restructured, the CFO can mention plans that are already underway — we are looking at a strategic partner to help address these issues. We will disclose details at the proper time.

Change the subject. If a local government unit head is questioned about her foreign background and disqualifying attributes, like the wrong citizenship, can she describe the tourist spots in her town — we have a lovely military camp with the nicest park? Maybe she can congratulate another local official on getting married at age 80?

Reframe the question. If there are questions on the role of intelligence funds in a non-military setting, the interrogator can be put in his place by the subject being interviewed. (Intelligence is our goal in education. This is what we strive to impart, so we need intelligence funds.) Next question, please.

Delay the response. How many times do those spinners hide behind “getting more details on a subject”? It’s too early to determine what really happened or who is at fault. We have set up an investigative team to investigate the matter and come up with a report.

The penchant to spin personal disasters (say, losing a position to somebody else) into a welcome development — I will have more time with my family. The victim of an ouster tends to protest too much and too often, justifying his misfortune as a stroke of good luck. Nobody is fooled.

Is spin also needed for good news?

Sometimes success requires deft spinning too. Grabbing the credit for victory in a competition solely for oneself, and not sharing it with “the team,” can have disastrous effects. This is why winners in award ceremonies have a list of people they thank profusely… without whose help and support, the prize would not have been possible.

Public recognition of credit can be as long as the guest list to a wedding. The enumeration uses a dramatic pause near the end of a list to honor either the spouse or the boss, sometimes the same person, anyway — She is my great inspiration. (And she will not feel good about my getting this one instead of her.)

Why do events always need a spin?

The spinner’s rule on both fortune and misfortune holds that events, awards, public disgrace don’t make sense unless provided a proper narrative. So even a successful accomplishment can be dismissed as a case of good luck. (He was at the right place at the right time.)

A promotion may seem self-evidently beneficial to the subject. This triumph, however, can be tarnished when given the wrong context. He has been kicked upstairs to a useless position. He is reporting to a former subordinate. The job pays the same but has more stress. He is being taken out of the decision loop.

Positively spinning the narrative of unforeseen events may even be necessary for one’s wellbeing. Self-deception may be the key to happiness… until misfortune can no longer be spun away.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com