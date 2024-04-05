The eminent psychologist Dr. Carl Jung wrote that there are two sides in every individual — the anima (mind, soul or true self), and the persona (assumed or externalized self).

Alfonse Kerr, the 19th century French writer, observed that man’s nature has three characters: “That which he shows, that which he has, and that which he thinks he has.”

These theories apply to the personalities in the over-hyped political arena. This is the place where illusions and delusions reign.

Suddenly thrust on a stage in front of a TV camera, the neophyte is forced to undergo a swift transformation. A professional staff of image builders, speech writers, consultants, and stylists can create glossy new packaging. The veteran has the advantage of experience. Switching the charm on and off is second nature.

Long before the campaign period, the ambitious candidate (in waiting) is projecting himself as a superhero. He is always in the news — commenting on critical issues, proposing tax measures, helping people in distress. He is the paragon of all good virtues and good deeds. There is no such thing as anonymity. Every sound bite is recorded; every gesture is videotaped for maximum news mileage.

He wants to be the champion of the masses, one who can solve all the crises. He can fly, walk on water, be everywhere in a split second. (Never mind if he has a dark side and a gargantuan ego. His character flaws are thickly candy coated. The superman you see is a fictional character.)

The British Baron Thomas Babington once wrote, “The measure of a man’s real character is what he would do if he knew he would never be found out.”

When the campaign season starts, the candidate projects multiple faces like a star fruit. Like a chameleon, his hide changes and adapts to the environment. His appearance and manners alter depending on the occasion and the type and size of the crowd. On cue, he switches on and off with corresponding gestures and expressions. (It can be quite amusing to watch.)

It is a matter of survival in the dangerous jungle. The rough terrain is filled with land mines, booby traps, and quicksand. He sinks or swims in murky waters infested with alligators, sharks, and other predators.

The ambidextrous, flexible veteran knows all the tricks. His impeccable timing for photo ops and quotable quotes comes from experience. He can recite lines, sing and swing with finesse. He knows how to fly, sidestep, or tiptoe; when to whisper, chant, or shout. He moves confidently — on land, sea, and air — among fellow carnivores. In the gory battlefield, he is almost invulnerable and can emerge unscathed.

In the electoral arena, every new aspirant is potential prey that can be easily devoured by the assorted opponents. Initially transparent and vulnerable, he is prone to making mistakes. The beginner makes garbled notes, missteps, wrong strokes, and verbal gaffes. It is part of the learning curve. In time and with proper coaching and practice, he acquires the basic skills to survive and thrive. He learns which masks to wear with the matching quips and sound bites.

Many factors such as name recall, enhanced packaging, and mass appeal are supposed to count as (additional) qualifications. Projecting the right image and illusion can make or break points.

The prolific propaganda machines work overtime to spin stories, weave myths and tall tales. Information overload to camouflage, confuse, and confound.

All the smoke and mirrors, the sound and fury create a surreal aura. Through the haze, it is difficult to discern the line between fact and fiction.

This is only a temporary world of make-believe. (It looks like a stage or film set.) The grand production of epic proportions will last only until the elections — on different levels.

However, some gullible protagonists may believe all the hype and hoopla. After the battle dust settles, they could remain in a suspended state of delusion. The hallucination and entertainment have begun. What happens next?

Aldous Huxley wrote, “To see ourselves as others see us is a most salutary gift. Hardly less important is the capacity to see others as they see themselves.”

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

