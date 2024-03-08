In one recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg tried defending the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandatory vaccination by saying that: “Maybe we’re lucky they [children] didn’t [die] because we kept them out of the places that they could get be sick.” But the guest, Dr. Phillip Calvin McGraw — better known by his stage name, Dr. Phil — would have none of such nonsense.

In as even a voice he could muster, the psychologist replied: “I’m saying it [children] was the safest group. They were the less vulnerable group, and they suffered [from measures] and will suffer more from the mismanagement of COVID than they will from the exposure to COVID. And that’s not an opinion. That’s a fact.”

And that’s when the audience broke into loud cheer.

That, in a snapshot, is the story of the entire lockdown fiasco, vaccine lie, and mask asininity.

Every new piece of evidence coming in merely confirms what sane people have been saying for three years — that more time was needed to reasonably prove the COVID vaccines were safe, that the vaccines likely had foreseeable adverse consequences, and that people should be allowed the freedom not to take it.

Thus, The Daily Wire reports, “a global study that looked at medical issues among nearly 100 million people who received the COVID vaccine found a higher-than-expected increase in neurological- and heart-related problems following the shot.” The study also “found a higher risk of myocarditis than was expected from mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna” and also “an increased risk of a type of blood clot in the brain in people who received viral-vector vaccines, such as the one developed by the University of Oxford and produced by AstraZeneca.”

Finally, “researchers also found a ‘significant increase’ in Guillain-Barre syndrome within the first 42 days of an initial AstraZeneca vaccine. Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune disorder where an immune system attacks its body’s nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic.” (“Largest COVID Vax Study to Date Finds Higher-Than-Expected Increase in Heart and Brain Issues Following Jab,” The Daily Wire, February 2024)

According to the Vigilant News Network or VVN1, the study — The Global Vaccine Data Network’s (GVDN) COVID Vaccine Safety study — was quite detailed as to pinpoint the effects per shot:

Moderna (1st/2nd Dose):

• Swelling of the brain and spinal cord: Almost four times (400%) increased risk (1st dose)

• Myocarditis: 3.48 times increased risk (1st dose)

• Pericarditis: 1.74 times increased risk (1st dose)

• Myocarditis: 6.1 times increased risk (2nd dose)

AstraZeneca:

• Blood clots: 3.23 times (320%) increased risk

• Guillain-Barré syndrome (could lead to paralysis): 2.49 times increased risk

• Pericarditis (3rd Dose): 6.91 times increased risk

Pfizer:1

• Myocarditis (1st Dose): 2.78 times increased risk

• Myocarditis (2nd Dose): 2.86 times increased risk

• Myocarditis (3rd Dose): 2.09 times increased risk

Moderna (Further doses beyond the first):

• Myocarditis from the 2nd shot: 6.1 times increased risk

• Pericarditis (4th Dose): 2.64 times increased risk

• Myocarditis from the 3rd Dose: 2.01 times increased risk

To reiterate, none of the claims made in this new study are new. But it does support previous findings consistently made from 2021. To take just one example — Inside Precision Medicine reported two years ago that “the risk of myocarditis from COVID-19 vaccination was higher in males and increased with the number of vaccinations and boosters that people received” and that “there have been worldwide reports of cases of myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), especially among younger male persons zero to seven days after they received dose two. Data is just starting to be gathered about the incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis after booster doses.”2

Hence why it is strongly reiterated here in the Philippines that RA 11525 provides compensation for any person “inoculated through the COVID-19 Vaccination Program” who because of it suffered “severe adverse effects” including “death, permanent disability or hospital confinement.” The law set aside P500 million for this purpose.

Furthermore, it is not true (as is widely reported in media) that “public officials and employees, contractors, manufacturers, volunteers, and representatives of duly authorized private entities” are free from liability and cannot be sued for actions in relation to the “administration or use of a COVID-19 vaccine.” RA 11525 actually provides that they can be sued and held liable if proven that they acted with “willful misconduct and gross negligence” in using or administering COVID vaccines.

Filipinos (or their family members) that suffered serious adverse effects arising from COVID vaccination should document their experiences and claim government compensation, and, more importantly (as provided by law), prosecute and hold accountable those that forced or misled people into talking vaccines.

And that liability should definitely include so-called “fact checkers” and all those that suppressed articles or information that questioned the crack-brained mandatory vaccination policy.

1“Largest COVID Vaccine Study Ever Reveals Bad News,” VNN, February 2024, citing “COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals,” Faksova, et al., February 2024.

2“Risk of Myocarditis after COVID-19 Vaccine Rises with Number of Shots,” Inside Precision Medicine, October 2022; citing “Incidence of Myocarditis/Pericarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination Among Children and Younger Adults in the United States,” Goddard, et al., October 2022.

The views expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the institutions to which he belongs.

Jemy Gatdula read international law at the University of Cambridge. He is the dean of the Institute of Law of the University of Asia and the Pacific, and is a Philippine Judicial Academy lecturer for constitutional philosophy and jurisprudence.

