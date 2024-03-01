Once in a while, the creative fountain runs dry. This disturbing, disconcerting phenomenon is referred to by psychologists as a mental or creative block. It can affect artists, writers, composers, professors, scientists, businessmen, and students.

The dry spell occurs after a burst of high energy — a theatrical performance, the signing of a major deal, a major thesis, an art exhibit, a book launch, the completion of a major project, the production or discovery of a new serum or an invention, passing the board exams. The drought can happen after a trauma — an accident, a debilitating illness or depression, the passing of a loved one or retirement.

The drive to constantly create and produce is physically exhausting and emotionally draining. Depleted energy cannot be replenished immediately — despite attempts to snap into action and change gears.

It is called “burnout.”

The symptoms are listlessness, inertia, or the blues. Sometimes, a burst of exhilaration is followed by feelings of frustration, exasperation, or anxiety. There is very slow period of recuperation.

Until an inspiration comes. Eureka! A new idea is born, and it is something that can be done!

Other ideas may be difficult to comprehend, implement, or fulfill.

To illustrate, the award-winning romantic film Shakespeare in Love comes to mind. The literary genius was portrayed as a passionate young man in a quandary. Despite his immense talent and his efforts to write sonnets and a new play, the proverbial quill of the writer ran dry. He was short of funds, too. Then he met his muse, Lady Viola, and the creative juices started to flow. He was star struck and inspired to write the immortal classic romantic drama, Romeo and Juliet.

At some point in life, everyone passes through a sensory desert and enters a fleeting dimension of suspended animation. Time ticks by in the real world. But in limbo, everything is in slow motion. It is as though one is a zombie walking through a surreal dark tunnel or into a vast expanse of nothingness.

Everything seems to be diffused and unfocused. Sounds are muffled and musical notes are discordant. Fragrances, aromas, tastes are indistinct. Words do not flow. Images do not take shape. Some of the senses are tuned to a low frequency.

The numbers and charts seem disjointed. Formulaic computations and rhythms see out of synch. The zing and the zest are missing. Like the elusive pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

It happens like a flu virus that wears you down and forces you to rest against your will, in defiance of your busy schedules and commitments.

One expands and gets busy with other productive, energy-burning activities in the outer world. One must allow the inner world to be quiet and the spirit to be still.

A professor/art critic once explained that one should not panic during a mental block. The mind is never asleep. It is just undergoing a much-needed period of passivity. The mind is at rest, but it is open to the world around. It is aware and continues to absorb ideas and sensations.

“It is a period of creative idleness,” he said. That was reassuring to know. The dry spell happens, and one can feel out of synch.

One can consider the down time as a period of rest. It is the calm before the storm, the slow simmering before the boil and the explosion.

In the season of serene silence, the pen and brush are still. The brush and palette are dormant. Months later, the block dissolves. Like solidified rock that cracks into glowing crystals that turn to fine stardust.

The dreams begin to bloom and glow in full color.

Passion will build up, burst, and flow into the cascading splendor of luminous creativity. The magic of creation revives deep within the soul. Then, when the time is right, the flurry of brushstrokes touch the canvas as new images take form. The scribbles and doodles of the pen become words and verses of sonnets, or the musical notes of a sonata. It is a mini-renaissance. The rebirth to a new life.

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

mavrufino@gmail.com