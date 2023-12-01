“The Ramon Magsaysay Awards and each year’s awardees from different countries and societies have a common trait carried by each one: The action and passion the awardees practice to improve the social inequality in society. They do not seek any reward, award even recognition from anyone… They know that each must contribute to do their share to lessen the burden and pain of the ordinary people.”

— Former Senator

Ramon Banzon Magsaysay, Jr.

THIS year’s four recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award (RMA) — presented at the Manila Metropolitan Theater on Nov. 11 — were Miriam Coronel-Ferrer from the Philippines, Ravi Kannan R. from India, Eugenio Lemos from Timor-Leste, and Korvi Rakshand from Bangladesh.

In his speech during the awarding ceremony, RMA Foundation chairman Aurelio Luis R. Montinola III pointed out that “The Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia’s premier prize and highest honor, is a celebration of the women, men and organizations that have passionately and tirelessly worked on preserving and cherishing our planet and its inhabitants on all fronts. These are the transformative leaders who illuminate the darkness.

“They are the visionaries who carry the torch in humanity’s nature; the innovators who light up new paths that lead to our progress. They are the public servants, the activists and the humanitarians who gather precious kindling and light the spark for peace and social justice. They are the scientists, doctors, and health practitioners whose hearts for healing are fully ablaze. They are the artists who ignite new fires with fresh eyes the complexities of the human condition.”

WORDS FROM THE LAUREATES

Below are quotes from the responses of the awardees that evening.

India’s Dr. Ravi Kannan R, a surgical oncologist and director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Center which provides free or subsidized cancer treatment to impoverished patients: “All lives on this earth are so intimately linked to one another around the world. We cannot afford to be exclusive… An ancient Sanskrit verse goes, ‘For the wise, the entire earth is one family.’

“The road to human happiness and fulfillment truly lies in holding every life on this planet sacred and worthy of our love in an all-inclusive spirit. People have given us their time, talents, treasures not merely to help the sick regain their health but to give much — needed hope to the hopeless. Together, all of us can change the way we take care of sickness and suffering, promote universal health, and control of cancer and other diseases.”

The Philippines’ Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, who co-founded the Southeast Asian Women Peace Mediators and champions inclusivity in peacebuilding: “We know that this (peace) process will take time. It has to prevail over both conservative and extremist mindsets. It must consequently remove the guns from politics and everyday life. Most important, it has to tame the unruly behavior of the political class, and eventually produce transformative leadership in the next batches of leaders to come.”

Bangladesh’s Korvi Rakshand, who was cited for Emergent Leadership, promotes inclusive quality education for underprivileged children through the JAAGO Foundation: “Youth is the power. Bangladesh and the Philippines both have one thing in common. Through Volunteer of Bangladesh, we bring like-minded youth to come together… to achieve the mission of the United Nations to have a better world.

“Imagine, if we can have a Volunteer for (the) Philippines Program where young people can come together, discuss their ideas and take action to make (the) Philippines even better, Now imagine the same in every country in Asia. Let’s join hands together and promise to stand beside the people of our countries, Asia and Humanity. Together, let’s make this a better place for you, me, and the future generation.”

Timor-Leste’s Eugenio Lemos, the founder of the youth camp Permakultura Timor-Lorosa’e and an advocate of food sufficiency, environment conservation and local autonomy: “Young people of the world are key to achieving sustainable development and restoring the long-term viability of our environment across the globe. It is essential that all young people receive equal access to quality education and training to social justice and quality health services, to protection from violence and abuse and to opportunities for employment and meaningful participation in society.”

MILESTONES

Mr. Montinola commented on the most significant milestones and achievements of the foundation, one of which is “Just being around and relevant after 65 years to fulfil its original ‘Greatness of Spirit’ award mission.”

He cited the quality of its 348 laureates. “It is the Beacon of Hope in this troubled world,” he said, mentioning some of the most impressive past awardees: “the Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, Akira Kurosawa — before they hit their prime.”

“The RMAF anniversary has been an incredible journey and I am happy to exit as Chairman on this 65th milestone,” he said.

He has fond memories, of the dynamic new President Susan B. Afan, the pandemic virtual operation, the march towards financial sustainability, the spirited award selection discussions, the dedicated staff, and the heartwarming support from the Ramon Magsaysay family.

“I am proud to have contributed to the increased Asianization of the RMAF audience, the creation of the Ramon Magsaysay Transformative Leadership Institute (RMTLI), and the renovation of our iconic Ramon Magsaysay Center. The impact and vision of the RMAF have evolved over the years. The awards remained resolute in its mission while honoring the legacy of former President Magsaysay,” he said.

There is a younger Asian context, a core second project pillar, and increased interaction among the laureates. The RMTLI arranges inspirational Laureate speaking engagements for the younger, next generation audience. The highlight would be a several volume series called Greatness of Spirit, focusing on each of the 348 Laureates.

“Promoting and honoring Asian changemakers brings fulfillment; connecting current heroes with upcoming leaders and steering the foundation’s impact fosters a deep sense of purpose in this humbling role,” said incoming RMAF president Susan B. Afan.

“I always look forward to the awards,” said Mila Magsaysay Valenzuela, daughter of the late president. “It gives me hope for a better world to know that people do good things that lift other people’s lives. I am always in awe hearing what people, groups, organizations do for the love of their fellow men.”

Warm congratulations to the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Laureates and Happy 65th Anniversary to the Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation!

MARIA VICTORIA RUFINO is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions. mavrufino@gmail.com