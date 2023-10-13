In the heart of the Philippines’ dynamic blockchain landscape, the second Philippine Block Awards recently lit up the scene. As the president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, I am happy to share insights from this fantastic event that acknowledges the trailblazers of blockchain technology and innovation.

Held on Sept. 20 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay, this remarkable event coincided with Philippine Blockchain Week, an initiative that continues to illuminate the path to a technologically empowered future.

The Philippine Block Awards is a grand showcase of appreciation for individuals and entities that have made an indelible mark on our blockchain ecosystem. It is the first of its kind, and there are very few awards (if ever there are) in the world that recognize leaders that push the movement of blockchain forward. These Blockchain Champions are at the forefront of innovation, driving change in various sectors, from government to the private industry.

This year, we recognized two outstanding individuals who have been instrumental in pushing our blockchain ecosystem forward. They are:

• John Ivan Uy, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT): Under his leadership, the DICT has been a strong supporter of Philippine Blockchain Week and various other blockchain initiatives, including being the driving force of various educational programs conducted by the DICT for government officials and students.

• Renz Carlo Chong, CEO of BreederDAO: A true industry visionary, young as he is, Renz Carlo Chong has made significant waves not only in the Philippines but across Asia. His leadership has brought blockchain to the forefront, fostering growth and making a profound impact on our society.

The Philippine Block Awards serve as a reminder that our nation stands at the forefront of blockchain technology and innovation. This annual event is supported by the DICT and is an integral part of Philippine Blockchain Week.

We also acknowledge the outstanding contributions and pioneering efforts of the Blockchain Champions who are shaping the blockchain industry.

• Maria Frances Del Rosario, Undersecretary of Department of Budget and Management (DBM): She has been instrumental in developing and implementing blockchain-based solutions for government agencies. Her work is focused on improving transparency and efficiency in the use of public funds. The DBM’s Project Marissa, a blockchain-based initiative to enhance the security of budget data, is a testament to their commitment to innovation.

• Emmanuel Diwa Pineda, Undersecretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD): He has been at the forefront of using blockchain for urban development, making cities smarter and more efficient. His efforts are transforming the urban landscape and creating more sustainable and inclusive communities.

• Christopher Verceles, CEO of XC Labs: As an entrepreneur with a vision, his work in blockchain technology is forging new paths and shaping our digital future. Under his leadership, XC Labs is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain space.

• Michael Vincent Mislos, Editor-in-Chief of BitPinas: A media thought leader, his insights have played a key role in educating the public and fostering a blockchain-savvy community. BitPinas is a leading source of blockchain and cryptocurrency news in the Philippines, and Mislos’ contributions have been instrumental in its growth.

• Paul Soliman, CEO of Bayanichain: A leader who is empowering communities with blockchain, bridging gaps, and creating opportunities for all. Bayanichain is making blockchain accessible to the masses, driving social change, and fostering economic growth.

• Jay Ricky Villarante, CEO of Moneybees: A pioneer in the crypto world since 2012, he continues to drive innovation and foster growth in the industry. Under his guidance, Moneybees has become a key player in the blockchain and crypto space.

• Alvin Wong, Head of Growth and Product Strategy/Head of Invest of Maya: His work is revolutionizing the financial industry, making it more inclusive and accessible to everyone. Maya is helping Filipinos take control of their financial future and navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape.

• Jiro Reyes, CEO of Bitskwela: An inspirational figure who started a passion project that has grown into something truly remarkable. Bitskwela’s dedication to blockchain education is empowering individuals and creating a more informed and skilled blockchain community.

• Galeria Paloma, represented by Kimberly Rocha-Delgado, Mia Rocha-Launchengco, and Georgia Rocha: A team dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation, leveraging blockchain for the betterment of the art world. Their work is redefining how art is created, shared, and valued.

These individuals and entities have made significant contributions in their respective fields, further propelling the Philippines as a vanguard of blockchain innovation. They are our inspiration, and also our light as we position our country to become a blockchain capital of Asia.

This is an exciting time for blockchain in the Philippines as we harness the potential of this transformative technology for the benefit of our nation and the world. The blockchain ecosystem in the Philippines is flourishing, and I am excited to see how these people will drive our country’s tech forward.

Dr. Donald Patrick Lim is the founding president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines and the lead convenor of the Philippine Blockchain Week. He is also the Asian anchor of FintechTV.