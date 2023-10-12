THE MEMOS of old had a list of recipients at the end of the typed message just under the sender’s signature. They were categorized under “cc,” which stood for “carbon copies” — if one still remembers those thin sheets of onion-skin paper that record imprints from the typewriter in ever lighter shades as copies were added.

A list of those furnished copies of the now more common e-mail determines the importance of the message and the audience being addressed, aside from the direct recipient. This may even include others outside the organization.

So, after finding out what the e-mail is about (Pending reorganization?), the list of those copied shows how far the ripple effect will go. The longer the list with copies, the more significant the news is likely to be for the main addressee. (It could even be good news, like winning a loyalty award.) Sometimes, the copy involves a whole department (no names needed) in case the subject is about a new head of the department.

The designation of the digital audience revolves around the following possibilities: 1.) The inclusion is simply “For Your Information” (FYI) ensuring that the persons in the list have been looped in and cannot claim later on that they didn’t know what was coming, then hide behind feigned ignorance; 2.) Credit for some success is being shared by the sender; and, 3.) The copied persons are asked to give their opinions, formally being solicited. The list of furnished copies does not include leaks.

There is a difference between the memo addressee at the top and the copied list right under “subject.” The top name, sometimes more than one, is the purported target of the correspondence. Those copied are people who can add to the applause or come to the sender’s aid, if required. This is an important audience for any further exchange of e-mails that may result from the original one.

Most insidious is the box for “bcc” which is a blind list known only to the sender. The blind copies involve people who may have no business being in the loop, maybe even some who are not authorized to know the contents of the message. None of the formally copied know the invisible list added to the correspondence.

The blind copies may also include a person several rungs higher than the sender whose boss (and the blind copy’s subordinate) is the formal addressee or among the copy list. The blind copy seems to say — hey, you shouldn’t get this but it’s good for you to know who your friends are.

What does the copied person do with mail that does not affect how well he sleeps at night or how hefty his bank balances can become? Does he even read what to him may simply be e-junk? And should he react and press “reply to all” to get the whole audience panting for more? “Noted” may be a good enough response. It’s the same as saying — I need to take a nap.

Because of the ease and speed of e-mail, it is important for a sender to be careful with his words. A mis-sent message, or inclusion of someone already forced into early retirement in the copy box, can result in career changes of the worst kind. After pressing “send,” there is no way to retract this digital missile.

It’s safe to follow a simple rule. Just ignore e-mail where you are only copied. Fine, you can still read what the message is about (or simply skip it altogether) but there is no need to react, not right away.

Now Viber groups are formed around some project (Operation Shoelace) to keep each of the designated participants in the loop for the latest updates, sometimes hourly on a hot issue. Here, it is important to routinely check who are the designated participants. An opinion that is carelessly expressed (he is useless and a power tripper besides) may refer to a recently added personality. Can retribution be far behind?

Copied lists are worth studying. They denote the personalities whose opinions are being sought. (Should I go ahead with this?) It is up to the respondent to “reply to all” or just limit his recommendations to the main sender who has the option to share it with the original copy list. By this time anyway, the grapevine has taken over… or lost interest.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com