March is Women’s History Month. This year, there are two important celebrations — the 25th anniversary of the Child Protection Network (CPN) and the Fulbright program’s 75th anniversary.

The US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson hosted an intimate gathering to honor Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Dr. Bernadette J. Madrid, CPN’s founder, and to celebrate the two events that are related.

In her welcome speech, Ms. Carlson noted: “The Fulbright Program, founded by Senator J. William Fulbright of my home state of Arkansas, was founded in 1946 with the goal of improving relations though intercultural exchanges. Approximately 8,000 fellowships are awarded annually to students, scholar, teachers, artists and professionals of all backgrounds and fields.”

Aside from the two anniversaries, another reason to celebrate, she said, “is the return to the Philippines, for the first time since the pandemic, of David Bradley and his wife, Katherine.

“In 1977, David Bradley, then a young man in his mid-20s, came to Manila as a Fulbright Scholar to teach economics at the University of the City of Manila. He went on to have a very successful career in publishing in Washington DC and retains the position of Chairman Emeritus of Atlantic Media. Across the intervening 45 years from David’s first trip to the Philippines to his first post-pandemic trip, during which he has returned to Manila 40 times, David has cherished a deep love of the Philippines,” Ms. Carlson explained.

“He told me that the only government job he ever wanted was Ambassador to the Philippines. That’s quite a compliment coming from someone who has had such an amazingly successful career in the private sector.

“David has already been a very effective people-to-people ambassador of the United States in the Philippines for decades! He, in concert with Dr. Bernie, established the Child Protection Network, which is the largest system of acute care facilities for abused children in the Philippines. The network includes 126 clinics in 61 provinces serving 12,000 women and children per year.”

The “Dr. Bernie” she was referring to is Dr. Bernadette Madrid, the Director of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the University of the Philippines Manila-Philippines General Hospital, where she is concurrently Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics. She is also the Executive Director of the Child Protection Network Foundation, Inc. (CPN), an NGO that supports the training of child protection professionals and the development of Women and Child Units in the Philippines.

“In this role, Dr. Bernie has designed and inspired changes in the medical, legal and social welfare fields to better protect women and children in the Philippines,” said the US ambassador. “This work led her to her recognition as a Ramon Magsaysay award winner.

Ms. Carlson continued: “In March, as we celebrate Women’s History Month, it is particularly appropriate that we celebrate her. Dr. Bernie is truly making history demonstrating the vital role women play by overcoming societal challenges. Leaders like Dr. Bernie inspire future generations of women and girls.

“Stories like that of David and Dr. Bernie illustrate how powerful exchange programs like Fulbright are… have helped Americans and Filipinos build lifelong friendships — changing lives for the better and bringing lasting benefits to both our countries,” Ms. Carlson said.

In a previous interview, Mr. Bradley declared, “I don’t think I can love a country more than I love the Philippines.” This devotion has been focused on fulfilling a mission to save abused Filipino children.

Here is brief story of the beginning of that mission.

In the 1990s, Jesuit priest Fr. Jim Donelan had asked Mr. Bradley (who had known him since his Fulbright scholar days) to help fund a home for street children. Mr. Bradley responded by giving his endowment and time to the project. He wanted a holistic approach.

In 1997, the Philippines General Hospital’s Child Protection Unit (PGH-CPU) was born with the support of the CityBridge Foundation — established by Katherine Bradley — and the University of the Philippines-Manila. Mr. Bradley was its founding chairman and Dr. Madrid was its director.

It has been a productive 25-year journey. CPU evolved into the Child Protection Network in 2002. Bradley and Dr. Madrid continue to work tirelessly to fight the “Goliaths of abuse” and human trafficking to give rescued children a brighter future.

“The Philippines is much too special place for me to just enjoy it… CPN is the one where no one was watching when we started. Now we are doing a good job. This became the purpose for me to be a part of the Philippines. The enjoyment is by heart, the purpose is by will,” Mr. Bradley remarked in another interview.

In her gracious response at the event, Dr. Madrid said “David Bradley is the one person who changed my life, and he should receive the Ramon Magsaysay award with me… Nobody receives a Magsaysay Award just by your singular work or effort. It is the work of those who grow and develop to the best of their potential and become productive citizens who live fulfilled lives.”

Warm congratulations to Dr. Bernie Madrid, David Bradley and the CPN Board of Trustees!

