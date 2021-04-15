PH mean mobile download speed sustains improvement

Globe beats competition across 10 out of 17 regions in the Philippines in terms of mobile download speed based on Ookla®’s Q1 2021 data. This is a reflection of the telco’s rigorous network upgrades to provide customers with better mobile data experience.

According to Ookla®’s Q1 2021 data [1], the telco has registered the fastest mobile download speeds in the following regions: Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Bicol, Cagayan Valley, Caraga, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Eastern Visayas, Ilocos Region, Northern Mindanao, Region XII, and Zamboanga. These regions have been enjoying median mobile download speeds of at least 5.76 Mbps to 9.08 Mbps.

The continuous improvements in mobile download speeds may be attributed to the telco’s steady investments in network upgrades and infrastructure development. To date, 90 percent of Globe’s cell towers are now equipped with 4G LTE technology, which provides better and faster mobile data experience.

For the Philippines, the mean mobile download speed improved 29.22% in Q1 2021, posting 24.72 Mbps compared to 19.13 Mbps in Q4 2020[2].

“We are glad that our increased investments and steady improvements in our network are being felt by our customers. Having improved mobile download speed in various regions across the country bodes well for inclusive digital growth as we envisioned,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.