By Anna Gabriela A. Mogato

Online hiring activity in the Philippines grew by 18% year on year in August, data from job listing platform Monster.com showed.

In its latest Monster Employment Index, which measures online job posting activities, the retail and healthcare industries led the double-digit growth with a 40% and 33% increase respectively.

The business process outsourcing and information technology-enabled services industries, consistent economic drivers, saw online recruitment activities stagnate in August. Meanwhile, education posted the lowest growth, with a 3% decline year on year.

Despite the high surge in retail and healthcare online hiring activities, professionals in the fields of purchase, logistics, and supply chain management were the most sought after, posting a 38% increase in demand.

Professionals in sales and business development, healthcare, human resources, and administration followed with a 32% increase in demand.

Customer service jobs, on the other hand, saw its demand slip by 1%.

Monster.com Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific and Middle East Abhijeet Mukherjee pointed to the country’s ongoing infrastructure drive as the reason behind the high demand for talent in logistics and supply chain management.

“The government’s Build, Build, Build campaign is looking to pave the way for a new era of growth and prosperity in the Philippines,” Mukherjee said.

But while numbers were positive in August, Mukherjee cautioned firms to stay vigilant against potential irregularities.

“While the medium-term outlook may be positive, the labour market can be exposed to domestic risks and vulnerabilities as a consequence of market irregularities and structural changes,” he said.