Online concert to protest SONA

AN ONLINE protest concert featuring the likes of Martin Nievera, Ebe Dancel, and Noel Cabangon is to stream on July 27, 3 p.m., at the Radyo Katipunan Facebook page, in response and in protest of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Dubbed Tinig ng Bayan, the online concert was mounted by several artists after Filipino playwright Jerry B. Gracio posted on Twitter that “instead of listening to the SONA, can all of the artists who are fed up with what’s happening to the country hold an online concert instead?”

“Let’s have the Congress be the ones to listen to his lies (boladas),” Mr. Gracio said in the vernacular in a tweet on July 15.

The tweet was then reposted by talent manager and producer Noel Ferrer who responded with “Game?” on his Facebook page.

A few days later, Mr. Ferrer, again on his Facebook page said that they have “heeded the call.”

“We are mounting an alternative SONA concert on July 27 (Monday), 3 to 6 p.m. at @radyokatipunan,” he said before adding that interested artists should send him a direct message.

Radyo Katipunan is the FM radio station of Ateneo de Manila University.

The current lineup of the concert includes Martin Nievera, Frankie Pangilinan, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo, Noel Cabangon, Kean Cipriano, Johnoy Danao, Agot Isidro, Iza Calzado , Mylene Dizon, Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde and the League of AKTOR, Odette Quesada, Celeste Legaspi, Mitch Valdes, Bituin Escalante, Bayang Barrios, The Company, Bullet Dumas, Moonstar 88, True Faith, Baihana, Toma Cayabyab, Arman Ferrer, the Jesuit Music Ministry, and PETA, among others.

“With a virtual gathering of some of the greatest talents the country has ever produced performing in one unparalleled online concert event that will likely never happen again whether live or online, Tinig ng Bayan promises to be not just an epic music event, but a historical one, and this bit of history will never repeat itself,” a press release promoting the concert said.

The concert is for the benefit of De La Salle Philippines’ Project Paghilom. For donations visit https://www.jescom.ph/product/tinig-ng-bayan-donation/. — Zsarlene B. Chua









