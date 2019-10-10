Online business registration portal up and running by early 2020

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is targeting the formal launch of the Central Business Portal (CBP) by the first quarter of 2020, which aims to streamline the process of establishing a business in line with the goals of the Ease of Doing Business Law.

“We also expect the full launch of the system with end-to-end functionalities by first quarter 2020,” DICT Secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said during the pilot program launch for the CBP on Thursday in Quezon City.

“Ang objective natin ngayon ay pabilisin ang pagsisimula ng negosyo. Mawala yung pila, maging paperless ang transactions (Our objective is to speed up the process of starting a business, to make it queue less and paperless),” he said after the launch.

The CBP hopes to provide a faster and more convenient means of applying for business registration.

Under Section 13 of Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, the DICT is tasked to establish and operate the CBP to “eliminate red tape, avert graft and corrupt practices and to promote transparency and sustain ease of doing business.”

The system may be accessed through www.business.gov.ph by end of October. It will initially offer Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) services, one of the requirements for registering a business.









In a text message, Mr. Honasan said that the full integration of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) services is targeted for the second quarter of 2020.

Users will need to create an account, and fill out online forms, while fees can be paid through electronic means. The status of transactions can also be tracked through the website.

“Hopefully, maubusan at mawalan na ng isusumbong kasi wala nang (I hope complaints will fall since there will be no more) human intervention. Every signature, every stop that you need to talk to a government employee is always an opportunity for corruption kaya itong streamlining natin na ginagawa nito is end-to-end (We are hoping to achieve end-to-end streamlining of the process),” Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director-General Jeremiah B. Belgica told reporters. — Vincent Mariel P. Galang