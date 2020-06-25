ONE Esports partners with Toyota for GR Supra GT Cup Asia 2020

ONE Esports has extended its offering, recently partnering with Toyota Motor Asia Pacific to present the GR Supra GT Cup Asia 2020 — Regional Round.

Supported by Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), the competition aims to deliver a “unique esports racing experience,” featuring some of Asia’s top Gran Turismo Sport drivers, who will compete in a tournament series.

National rounds are slated from July to September with the top three national qualifying players from each country going on to compete in the Regional Final.

The national rounds will be held in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and the Philippines, and will be hosted by Toyota distributors in each market.

Players must be 18 years old and above to participate, and must purchase the GR Supra in Gran Turismo Sport. Further details on the registration and related procedures will be released on a later date.

“I’m excited to announce that we have joined forces with Toyota Motor Asia Pacific to deliver a unique esports experience to motorsports enthusiasts and racing fans around the world,” said Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports.

“The GR Supra GT Cup Asia 2020 is an opportunity to showcase the pure power of the GR Supra, and the incredible driving skill of the best Gran Turismo Sport players in Asia. ONE Esports is honored to present this event, and we look forward to crowning the best driver in Asia,” he added.

ONE Esports is a subsidiary of ONE Championship, the largest global sports media property in Asia.

It has steadily been building its presence in the esports scene here in Asia since being founded in April last year. The group has staged a number of Defense of the Ancients 2 (DOTA 2) invitationals which were warmly received by gamers, something it hopes would happen to the GR Supra GT Cup Asia 2020.

TGR, for its part, is Toyota’s motorsports arm responsible for product research and development through various real-world initiatives, product testing, and esports racing events.

With a rapidly expanding esports platform, TGR has increased its focus on engaging with motorsports enthusiasts from around the world through a series of tournaments designed to garner data and feedback, with the aim of ultimately developing better cars.

Last year, TGR launched the inaugural GR Supra GT Cup, a global racing championship series on Gran Turismo Sport exclusively on PlayStation 4. More than 800,000 players purchased the GR Supra.

For more information on the GR Supra GT Cup Asia 2020 — Regional Round, updates will be posted on the ONE Esports Website at https://www.oneesports.gg/.










