ONE Esports DOTA 2 SEA League set for June kickoff

ONE Esports, the esports arm of ONE Championship, is set to hold a major tournament among top DOTA 2 teams in Southeast Asia beginning next month.

Dubbed ONE Esports DOTA 2 SEA League, the tournament, done in collaboration with IO Esports, is gathering the top 10 teams in the region for a series of battles en route to being crowned league champion.

Seven of the best DOTA 2 teams in Southeast Asia have already been confirmed to participate, including Team Adroit, Boom Esports, Fnatic, Geek Fam, Reality Rift, T1, and TNC Predator.

Said teams will be joined by the top three teams to emerge from the ONE Esports regional online qualifiers, which is open to all players and teams in the countries that are in the Southeast Asia server, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea.

The initial set of online qualifiers will take place from June 4 to 5 and will follow a single-elimination knockout format through to the semifinal round, which will then transition into a best-of-three format.

Both semifinalists from this end will qualify for two slots in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

The second set of online qualifiers will take place on June 6 and will follow the same format and will determine which team secures the last remaining slot in the league.

Online registration for the qualifiers is ongoing at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemImpj9_iigAieCsVgC8fwk3Uo_BDTzAaRvHgEr-CLcb1RrQ/viewform.

All qualifying teams will then advance to the ONE Esports DOTA 2 SEA League, which commences on June 18.

Matches will be decided in a best-of-two round-robin format over a 16-day season. The bottom two teams will be eliminated at the end of the season. The top eight teams will go on to compete in the double elimination playoffs from July 15-19.

The playoff matchups will feature a best-of-three format leading up to the Grand Final, which will be determined in a best-of-five series.

Winner of the tournament will take home $40,000, the runner-up will get $20,000 and third place will receive $15,000. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










