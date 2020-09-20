ONE Championship signs up Angela Lee’s younger sister

WORLD titleholders Angela and Christian Lee get to see their family represented further in ONE Championship after the promotion signed up their younger sister, Victoria, last week.

In an announcement, ONE said it is excited to welcome the 16-year-old Victoria to its fold, with Chatri Sityodtong, the promotion’s founder and chairman, describing the former as “arguably the single greatest pound-for-pound female prospect in the world today.”

Despite her young age, Victoria has accomplished a lot in martial arts, making signing her a no-brainer for ONE.

She won in the 2019 IMMAF Junior World Championship, has two Pankration Junior World Championships, and a Hawaii State Wrestling Championship title, among others. She is also a 15-time North American Grappling Association Expert Champion.

“I feel extremely excited and motivated to be part of the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship. Inspired by watching my older brother and sister compete on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition, I am ready to take my career to the next level and compete with the world’s best martial arts athletes,” said Victoria.

“I want to thank my parents for teaching me and guiding me, and for allowing me to chase my dreams. I promise all the fans that I will continue to train hard and develop my skills, and that I’ll be ready when I get the call to step inside the ONE Circle,” she added.

Interestingly, Victoria is set to compete in the atomweight division in ONE, which her older sister Angela has been dominating.

Older brother Christian, meanwhile, is the ONE lightweight champion.

“I am so happy for Victoria and extremely proud of her. She is a very gifted and driven young woman. She told us that this is her dream – to be a professional fighter – and as a family, we are going to support her fully,” said Angela of her sister turning professional.

No details have been given yet as to when Victoria will make her debut.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship finished the third of its ONE: A New Breed series on Friday in Thailand.

ONE featherweight muay thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy of Thailand retained his title by defeating Magnus Andersson of Sweden by way of a third-round technical knockout.

Next for the promotion is ONE: Reign of Dynasties on Oct. 9. – Michael Angelo S. Murillo









