ONE Championship now has a new home in Cignal, TV5

TOP Asian combat sports group ONE Championship has a new home in the Philippines as it recently inked a partnership with Cignal TV and TV5 to broadcast the promotion’s exciting brand of action and other content offerings.

A steady fixture in the martial arts scene in the Asian region for almost a decade now, ONE is now looking to further cultivate its linkup with Cignal and TV5, tapping on the latter’s growing reach over pay and free-to-air TV platforms, respectively.

“It is with great excitement that I announce a partnership with Cignal TV, the leading Pay TV provider in the Philippines, and TV5. Together, we will bring new content offerings to our fans,” said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in a statement.

For Cignal and TV5, the addition of ONE Championship to the group’s fold further enhances its push to become the country’s premier destination for sports programming.

The partnership with ONE comes on the heels of Cignal and Smart Communications, Inc.’s acquiring the rights to broadcast the games of the National Basketball Association.

“We are very excited to bring ONE Championship to all Filipino viewers on our pay TV and free-to-air platforms. It is a welcome addition to the growing list of world-class sports properties that we offer. ONE Championship is one of the fastest-growing MMA and content brands globally and is a key platform where Filipino athletes have competed at the highest level with some of the best fighters in the world… This yet another step in our continued mission to deliver the best sports content to all our viewers and subscribers,” said Robert P. Galang, President and CEO of Cignal TV and TV5.

Cignal and TV5’s broadcast of ONE Championship events begins this Friday, July 31, with “ONE: No Surrender” at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will be aired live over ONE Sports+ and ONE Sports on July 31 at 8:30 p.m with an encore telecast on Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. and Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. over ONE Sports, and on Aug. 1 at 11 p.m. over TV5. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









