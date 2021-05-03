PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte gave assurance of the government’s commitment to protect journalists on Monday with the observance of World Press Freedom Day.

“This year’s celebration affirms the Philippines’ commitment to protect press freedom as a public good and as an indispensable requirement with vibrant democracy,” he said in a taped message.

The President said press freedom is “a public good” and “an indispensable requirement with vibrant democracy.”

“Let me assure everyone that this administration should remain committed in promoting press freedom as a vital component and indicator of progress anywhere in the world,” he said.

Mr. Duterte also appealed to media practitioners to “uphold truth, fairness, accuracy, and transparency.”

At least 19 journalists have been killed under the administration of Mr. Duterte, according to the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility.

The Philippines slipped two notches in the World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders, ranking 138th among 180 countries this year.

Mr. Roque earlier said the government disputes the ranking because the Paris-based media organization considered as affronts to press freedom the issues faced by Rappler and ABS-CBN.

Evaluating the level of freedom given to the Philippine press, the report said the government of Mr. Duterte led a “grotesque judicial harassment campaign” against online news outfit Rappler, Inc. It also cited Congress’ denial of a new franchise for broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp.

Communist-tagging and online harassment of journalists were also carried out by “troll armies” supporting the government, the report said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza