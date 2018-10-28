On Boracay’s reopening weekend, DENR tweets plastic trash found in rock crevice

ON THE first Saturday of Boracay’s reopening after a six-month closure for rehabilitation, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) again stressed its call for responsible tourism by posting on social media a photo of plastic trash left at a rock formation’s crevice. “A day after the #BoracayReopening, we retrieved this trash in one crevice alone of the rock formation in Station 1 of Boracay,” DENR wrote on its official Twitter account. “Is this #responsibletourism?” it asked. During the reopening ceremony on Oct. 26, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat also underscored the need for a “collective effort” to ensure the preservation of the resort island that has been tagged by the President as a “cesspool.” Ms. Puyat said, “As we welcome a Better Boracay, the Department of Tourism urges everyone to be responsible tourists. It is the key to the preservation of this national treasure.”