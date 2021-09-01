THE SULTANATE of Oman has lifted its ban on Filipino workers and travelers effective Sept. 1, in line with its agreement with the Philippine government made on June 21.

“The Secretary wishes to announce that effective today, traveling Filipinos, OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), and tourists likewise are now allowed to enter the Sultanate of Oman,” Raul M. Francia, information director of the Labor department, said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

In response, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III has also ordered the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to lift the Philippines’ ban on the deployment of OFWs to Oman by Sept. 5.

The Philippines currently has a travel ban on Oman, which will expire Sept. 5.

On Tuesday, Malacañang announced the extension of the travel ban for passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia from September 1 to 5. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago