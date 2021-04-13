THREE-TIME Olympian and eight-time Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) gold medal-winning swimmer Akiko Thomson-Guevara will lead the discussion in the ninth session of the online Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) National Sports Summit 2021 on Wednesday.

Ms. Thomson-Guevara will talk about the topic “Role of Philippine Olympians in furthering Philippine Sports,” including efforts being done by the Philippine Olympians Association which she is part of.

The discussion, among other things, seeks to provide ideas on opportunities through sports for the Filipino youth as well as how to optimize the asset of the Filipino Olympian to play a meaningful role in the realm of Philippine sports.

“Her stellar career as part of the Miracle of 1991 and as an Olympian, and further using her platform as the head of their organization will truly inspire our participants in the pursuit of improving Philippine sports,” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez of Ms. Thomson-Guevara.

Following her stellar career as an athlete, Ms. Thomson-Guevara remained active in sports in various capacities, including as PSC commissioner from 2010 to 2016.

Originally set to take place last year until the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be deferred and reconfigured, the summit has taken the form of a series of weekly conference-type online sessions hosted by the PSC via Zoom.

The summit is aimed at taking insights of different sports stakeholders and using them as foundations in crafting a sustainable and workable short to long-term plan for Philippine sports.

The PSC said all data gathered from the web series will be processed and studied to create a new set of resolutions to be presented to sports leaders for action. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo