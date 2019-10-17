Olivia Burton has arrived in the Philippines

Olivia Burton and retail specialists Newtrends International Corporation are delighted to announce their launch in the Philippines.

Olivia Burton is the British accessories brand built on the dream of two best friends and ex-fashion buyers, Jemma and Lesa. Designed in London, the brand takes inspiration from fashion, vintage and nature to create unique and feminine accessories that can’t be found anywhere else. Jemma and Lesa started out with nothing but each other and a shared dream to disrupt the watch industry.

As fashion buyers, they’d seen it all before – the same uninspiring styles, over and over again, with nothing pretty, fresh and feminine that they truly wanted to wear.

Dreamed up in a pretty London studio, the design team looks to vintage, fashion trends and nature to create unique accessories that can be treasured forever. Olivia Burton stand for originality and dedicating themselves to creating styles as individual as their customers.

And with new pieces arriving 4 times per year, the brand can be counted on to introduce fresh and exciting new styles which stand apart from the crowd. To celebrate the launch, a traditional English tea party was held in Makati Garden Club on 16th October.









The event provided the perfect opportunity to showcase the new collections- presenting the beautiful feminine florals and hand-painted prints which Olivia Burton are renowned for.

The space was decorat-\ed with feminine pink displays and beautiful flowers, inspired by the brands flagship boutique in London’s Covent Garden. Co-Founder Jemma said of the launch ‘We’re so excited to launch in the Philippines. To see our brand growing across the globe is so exciting- it’s a real pinch me moment’.

Olivia Burton watches are available in select Watch Republic stores with more set to open in 2020. Each unique timepiece ranges from P6700 to P14,700.