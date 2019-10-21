Oil companies to cut prices starting today

OIL COMPANIES are cutting the prices of petroleum products this week, with gasoline decreasing by 25 centavos a liter, equivalent to the amount of increase last week.

Diesel will go down by 10 centavos a liter, the fourth straight week of decline worth a total of P1.80. This is equivalent to the amount of increase in the fourth week of September.

Kerosene prices will go down by 25 centavos a liter, also the fourth consecutive week of decrease after a P1.75 hike in the last week of September.

Oil companies that sent advisories as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday said they would implement the price cuts at 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 22. — VVS