OFWs warned to take precautions amid spread of China coronavirus

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to take precautions to minimize their exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) after the disease spread rapidly outside of China.

In DoLE Labor Advisory No. 03 series of 2020, the DoLE said OFWs should avoid crowded places and practice hand-washing as per advice from the World Health Organization (WHO).

It said the WHO advisory also recommends avoiding contact with people suffering from respiratory conditions and to disinfect after being in contact with a sick person or visiting an environment with sick people.

It also advised against coming into close contact with farm or wild animals.

“We enjoin our OFW kababayans to immediately report suspected cases of OFWs with symptoms to hospitals and the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) for possible assistance,” according to the advisory. — Gillian M. Cortez

















