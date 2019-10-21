OFWs in hurricane-hit Bahamas seek gov’t assistance

OVERSEAS FILIPINO workers (OFWs) in the Bahamas, through private enterprise Lilac Center for Public Interest Inc., are calling for help from the Philippine government as they reel from the impact of Hurricane Dorian which struck in August. “We have received a distress call for help from on OFW in the island of Abaco in Bahamas, one of the islands most devastated by Hurricane Dorian, who told us OFWs in the island were rendered homeless and penniless and who badly need assistance,” Lilac Center President Nicon P. Fameronag said in a statement on Monday. Myrna Famadico, a Filipina nurse residing in Abaco who contacted Lilac Center, said she is asking help from the Philippine government on behalf of all Filipinos living in Abaco and Grand. She said only OFWs in Nassaud were given assistance worth US$100 or a little over P5,000.

Lilac Center addressed its appeal for emergency assistance to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Labor and Employment and its attached agency, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. Hurricane Dorian was classified as a Category 5 storm and left thousands of people homeless and countless of infrastructure in ruins. It is considered the strongest hurricane to hit the archipelago. — Gillian M. Cortez