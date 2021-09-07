OFW-rich cities abroad contributed to the stable demand on local properties in strategic locations, including transit-oriented cities Pasay, Cavite, Kalibo, Cebu and Davao. Responding to this demand, Lamudi opens the online housing fair once again, showcasing developments in popular airport cities.

Cities abroad with a large population of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) contributed to the top sources of international demand for local properties. Lamudi data showed that property seekers from Singapore, Dubai, Los Angeles, London, and Sydney were the most eager markets looking at real estate assets in the country.

Foreign investors are also exploring assets in more stable markets outside of their respective countries. The Philippines is an ideal choice not only for its promising property sector, but also because of its English-speaking population, easing property-related transactions for business operations.

Preferred Locations of Overseas Market

Property seekers from the mentioned overseas locations have emerged as the top source of pageviews on transit-oriented locations such as Fort Bonifacio, Ortigas Avenue, Novaliches, and Cavite, as well as airport cities such as Pasay, Kalibo, and Davao.

The international interest in these airport cities may indicate that the overseas market is leaning towards locations that offer greater convenience and accessibility to air travel.

Pasay is an attractive property hotspot, buoyed by the improved Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Last February, the aviation hub inaugurated an improved runway and an expanded terminal.

Similarly, the interest in Kalibo’s property market is likely supported by the aviation hub there, which was furnished with a newly rehabilitated passenger terminal building in June. Meanwhile, the modernization of Davao International Airport and the bidding for Cavite’s Sangley International Airport are ongoing. The initiatives are expected to fan the demand for properties in the area in the long run.

Online Housing Fair Addresses International Demand

Given the strong overseas demand for properties in the country, Lamudi is back with a developer lineup that includes trusted names behind some of the Philippines’ hottest developments in must-watch locations.

Offering special property previews and limited-time discounts, participating developers include RLC Residences, AboitizLand, SOC Land, Golden Topper, Taft Properties, P.A. Properties, Damosa Land, Solar Resources, Lumina Homes, Futura by Filinvest, Aspire by Filinvest, Priland, Worldwide Central Properties, Hausland Development Corp., and the brokerage firm PropertyPRO.

The event will also showcase webinars from companies in home-related industries. Lamudi will also have exciting weekly challenges and giveaways.

In partnership with Nook, AIDE App, KONE, and BDO, the event will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 24 and will feature event partners the Pag-IBIG Fund, Zassy Green, Happy Helpers, Clean All PH, Great Eastern Termite and Pest Control, and Feng Shui Master Sofia Relosa, covering topics from pest prevention to availing of acquired assets.

The event’s official media partners are The Manila Times, Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, Malaya, Mindanao Times, Sunstar Davao, Sunstar Cebu, Manila Standard, Media Blast Digital and Real Estate Blog.

Visit the housing fair at lamudi.com.ph/housingfair.

