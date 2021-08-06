THE OCTA Research group late on Thursday said it welcomed a possible probe by the House of Representatives into their projections and affiliations as cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Delta variant continue to surge.

“OCTA Research welcomes public inquiries and fora that serve as opportunities for us to engage the public and disseminate our research work as well as to elaborate on the importance of scientific and evidence-based policymaking,” the group said in a formal statement.

Filed on Tuesday by five lawmakers, House Resolution 2075 asks the House Committee on Good Government to probe the “qualifications, research methodologies, partnerships, and composition” of the OCTA Research group.

“There is a public health and public policy need to ensure the safety and security of the population during this pandemic, and that information being distributed is correct and are not irresponsibly and erroneously published,” said the resolution.

This comes after Edsel T. Salvaña, director of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at the National Institutes of Health-University of the Philippines Manila refuted OCTA’s projections of a surge in the National Capital Region, saying that it was based on “incomplete” and “erroneous” data.

The resolution also seeks to investigate the researchers’ ties with the state-funded University of the Philippines. However, the think tank said that it is an “independent and interdisciplinary” organization.

“The group is composed of alumni and professionals from the University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas. The findings and recommendations of our research do not reflect the official position of the institutions aforementioned,” the group said in its statement.

OCTA also said that it is “one with government, the private sector, and the entire nation” in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, OCTA research fellow Fredegusto Guido P. David questioned in a DZMM Teleradyo interview on Friday whether the House is the “proper venue” for the inquiry into the group since “they might not be the expert” on the matter.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez opposed the filing of the House Resolution, noting that the group helped him and city officials to act promptly over an increase of cases along with local infections of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the city.

“This group should be supported, encouraged and requested to continue with their good work and the big help it is giving to our country in fighting this crippling health crisis,” he said. — Russell Louis C. Ku