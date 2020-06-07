Nunes successfully defends women’s featherweight title at UFC 250

THE JUGGERNAUT that is Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes continued with her dominance after successfully defending the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s women’s featherweight title against challenger Felicia “Feenom” Spencer at “UFC 250” on Sunday (Manila time) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

Defending the featherweight title for the first time since winning it in December 2018, two-division champion Nunes, also the women’s bantamweight titleholder, hardly left a doubt on her standing as the best female fighter in the game by punishing Ms. Spencer throughout their headlining five-round battle.

Brazilian Nunes was dominant right from the beginning of the fight, exacting punishing strikes on Ms. Spencer on various locations and coming from different directions en route to the unanimous decision victory, 50-44, 50-44 and 50-45.

Ms. Spencer never really got it going and was nearly finished several times by Ms. Nunes, who with the victory won her 11th straight fight.

The Lioness credited her win to staying sharp and being on top of her game.

“I know what she (Spencer) is capable of and I studied her. I just stayed sharp throughout the fight,” Ms. Nunes (20-4) said post-fight.

With the loss, Ms. Spencer dropped to an 8-2 record.

Also victorious at UFC 250 was former UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, who stopped a three-fight losing streak with a devastating knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao in the second round of their co-headlining fight.

UFC 250 was a continuation of UFC’s push for some normalcy amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. It was its fifth live event sans a live audience since restarting competition in May. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









