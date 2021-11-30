THE MODIFIED vehicle reduction scheme and ban on light trucks in Metro Manila take effect again on Dec. 1, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Tuesday.

MMDA said the resumption of these programs intended to ease road congestion in the capital region is based on a recent survey showing that “the current traffic situation is approaching the pre-pandemic levels.”

“Data shows that the travel speed along the northbound portion of EDSA is 9.66 kilometers per hour. Hence, we have to reinstate the number coding scheme during the afternoon rush hours to address the problem. We are trying to exhaust all options here,” MMDA Chairman Benhur C. Abalos said in a press conference.

The number coding scheme will reduce the number of vehicles plying EDSA by about 2,700 vehicles per hour, according to Neomie T. Recio, MMDA Traffic Discipline Office director.

The scheme — wherein vehicles with plates ending in 1 and 2 are prohibited from roads on Mondays, 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, 5 and 6 on Wednesdays, 7 and 8 on Thursdays, 9 and 0 on Fridays — applies only to private vehicles from 5-8 p.m. on weekdays, except holidays.

For light trucks, whether for private or commercial use, the ban from EDSA between Magallanes and North Avenue is from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. weekdays, both northbound and southbound.