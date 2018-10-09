By Mariel Aguinaldo, Online Reporter

NOW Telecom, an affiliate of local telecommunications, media, and technology company NOW Corporation, filed a case against the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on October 8. This is over claims of legal violations in the New Major Player Terms of Reference by NTC and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Earlier this year, DICT announced that they would be naming a new major player for telecommunications with the objective of stimulating competition in the industry. With the September 21 release of the terms of reference, NOW Telecom pointed out new requirements such as a P700 million “participation security” which they claim were not only not discussed during public hearings but also violated existing laws.

“NOW Telecom is suing NTC to protect the interest of its public shareholders and President Rodrigo Duterte from any suspicion that he is complicit to the money making schemes in the [terms of reference] for the third telco,” said Mel V. Velarde, president and CEO of NOW Corp.

Mr. Velarde also said that NOW Telecom prefers that, come Nov. 7, Mr. Duterte were the recipient of the bidding documents and final decision maker for the third telco, not the NTC.