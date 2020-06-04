ARTHALAND’s Notice of 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2020 annual stockholders’ meeting of ARTHALAND CORPORATION will be held on 26 June 2020, Friday, at 8:30 A.M. and will be conducted through remote communication.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and

Determination of Quorum

3. Approval of Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

held on 28 June 2019

4. Notation of Management Report

5. Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management

During the Previous Year

6. Approval of the Proposed Amendment of the By-laws

7. Approval of the 2020 Stock Option Plan

8. Election of Directors (including Independent Directors)

9. Appointment of External Auditor

10. Other Matters

11. Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on 04 June 2020 are entitled to further notice of and to vote at this meeting. The electronic copy of the Information Statement which includes the manner of conducting the meeting and the process on how one can join the same, as well as vote in absentia, among other relevant documents, is available in www.arthaland.com and in the Electronic Disclosure Generation Technology of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE EDGE).

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY. However, if you cannot personally attend the meeting or participate through remote communication but would still like to be represented thereat and be considered for quorum purposes, you may inform the Office of the Corporate Secretary with contact details indicated below or through (+632) 8 403 6910 or investor.relations@arthaland.com not later than 19 June 2020 (Friday). You will be advised the following business day of any further action necessary on your part, which may include accomplishing a proxy.

Taguig City, Philippines.

RIVA KHRISTINE V. MAALA

Corporate Secretary

ARTHALAND CORPORATION

Head Office, 7F Arthaland Century Pacific Tower

5TH Avenue corner 30TH Street, Bonifacio Global City

1634 Taguig City, Philippines









