For a while there, it looked as if the Patriots would play spoiler to the success of Tom Brady’s homecoming. Head coach Bill Belichick, for all his posturing that the meeting with the Buccaneers was just like any other Week Four match that came before it in years past, really wanted to win. He always aims to triumph, of course, but — given all the hype surrounding it and the boost in confidence victory against the defending champions would provide — he was most certainly compelled to give it special attention. And his singular knack for complete preparation, coupled with crafty in-game wheeling and dealing, led him and his underdog charges to the moment of truth. Down two with a tick under a minute left in regulation, he left the outcome of the contest in the hands — or, to be more precise, on the right foot — of kicker Nick Folk.

Unfortunately, Lady Luck, and the rain, had the football inches off its target. It hit the left upright, effectively sealing the score at 19-17 for the Buccaneers. The Patriots came close — close to avoiding a 1-3 start to the season, close to forging an upset, close to defeating Brady and frustrating members of his family who made the trip to Gillette Stadium. Perhaps the 56-yard field goal attempt had no chance; it would have been the longest make for Folk in 11 years, and pressure and precipitation didn’t help. Still, Belichick believed it to be the best chance to win for the blue and red; in his post-mortem, he matter-of-factly disclosed that going with overachieving quarterback Mac Jones on fourth and three was not a consideration.

In any case, there can be no questioning the aftermath. Brady basked in the limelight, embracing the significance it carried. He touched based with old friends and former teammates, with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and even with Belichick. It didn’t matter that he struggled at times; bottom line, he delivered in the crunch. Late in the fourth period, he engineered a 45-yard drive that was just good enough to put Ryan Succop in position to put three points on the board. As far as he was concerned, he won. And as far as Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was concerned, they won. The defense was spotty and the special teams’ output remained inconsistent, but, the injuries notwithstanding, they prevailed. Because they had talent. Because they had the best of the best of all time under center.

There will be more mountains to climb for Brady. He says he wants to play until he’s 50. Given the rigors of the sport and its demands on the body, he may be engaging in wishful thinking. That said, he has nothing left to prove, he with seven Super Bowl rings and five Most Valuable Player awards. Not to the fans, and definitely not to Belichick.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and Human Resources management, corporate communications, and business development.