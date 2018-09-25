Having seen the University of the Philippines men’s basketball team struggle for a very long time and then gain traction in the last couple of years in moving back to respectability, I was really excited to see Nigerian big man Bright Akhuetie make his way to Diliman.

Seeing how he was dominant at the National Collegiate Athletic Association while playing for the Perpetual Help Altas, I am looking at Akhuetie as the final piece that will finally take ‘UP Naming Mahal’ over the hump and end years of playoff drought.

While I still believe in it, admittedly the Maroons are having it rough early in Season 81, sporting a 1-2 record, and partly because Akhuetie has been, well, not so Bright yet.

His numbers are not necessarily bad, going for 10.7 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in the first three games, but one could not be faulted for feeling that he still has a lot more to give and needs to do more if UP is to realize its goal of returning at least to the playoffs of the UAAP.

Akhuetie had an auspicious UAAP debut against the University of the East on opening day, helping his team to an 87-58 victory.

In the next two games though, the UP big man struggled mightily, held to single digits in scoring each time and rendered “limited” in one form or another by Ateneo de Manila University and Far Eastern University.

Against the Tamaraws, Akhuetie just could not get it going, finishing with nine points, seven of which coming when everything was already settled.

He was badly outplayed by FEU counterpart Prince Orizu, who was a tower of power for the Tamaraws on both ends of the court in leading his team to an 89-73 victory.

Akhuetie said after the game that he was bothered by a hurting right hand which was numb during the game, explaining why he was missing all those seemingly easy baskets in the paint.

But still this space believes he could have done more in said game in other facets but just was not able to do them.

While he is struggling early in Season 81, the good thing about it is that there is still time for Akhuetie to make the needed adjustments to his game.

However he should bear in mind that it does not come easier from here on as the rest of the field would continue zeroing in on him, recognizing how far he goes so does UP for all intents.

That being said, he should take it upon himself to accept the challenge presented to him and for the rest of the team to backstop him to achieve what they have set out to do as a group.

Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo have been doing their fair share but others, too, have to step up, particularly UP big men Gelo Vito, Jerson Prado, Will Gozum, and David Murrell, to ease the burden on Akhuetie.

Things may not be Bright right now for Akhuetie and the rest of the Maroons but all is not lost. They have the pieces to turn it around and it just boils down to recognizing what needs to be done and acting on it. Let’s go, Maroons!

Michael Angelo S. Murillo has been a columnist since 2003. He is a BusinessWorld reporter covering the Sports beat.

