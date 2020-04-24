Non-leisure businesses can operate under GCQ

NON-LEISURE businesses such as laundry services and hardware stores will be allowed to operate under the general community quarantine (GCQ), trade secretary Ramon M. Lopez said.

General community quarantine is a less strict quarantine level than the enhanced community quarantine which is currently being imposed over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Mr. Lopez in a message to reporters on Friday said that leisure stores such as entertainment centers are still not allowed to operate.“Barbers and salons still in question due to difficulty in social distancing,” he said.

Several regions deemed to be of moderate and low-risk for developing COVID-19 outbeaks were placed under a more relaxed quarantine, or the GCQ, on Friday.

Moderate risk areas include Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Siquijor.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque on Friday said businesses that may fully operate under the GCQ include agriculture, fisheries, forestry, food manufacturing and its supply chain, food retail, supermarket, restaurants (for take-out and delivery), hospitals, logistics, water, energy, internet, telecommunications, and media.

Operations between 50% to 100% are allowed for manufacturing including electronics and exports, ecommerce and delivery for essential and non-essential items, repair and maintenance services, housing, and offices services.

Business operations allowed to operate with 50% on-site work and 50% work-from-home employees include financial services, business process outsourcing, other non-leisure wholesale and retail trade, and other non-leisure services.

Schools, leisure, amusement, gaming, fitness, tourism, and religious gatherings and conferences are not allowed to operate.

Malls and priority construction work may have limited operations.

Operations under the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon are limited to essential products and services, outsourcing, export-oriented businesses, and the companies supporting their operations.

All industries allowed to operate, Mr. Lopez said, will implement the necessary health protocols. — Jenina P. Ibañez

















