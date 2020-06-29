‘No Surrender’ to mark ONE Championship’s return in July

THE RETURN OF ONE Championship from COVID-19 pandemic-induced break has been set for July 31, with an event titled “ONE: No Surrender” happening in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sans a big live action event since last February in Singapore as the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic took further root in different parts of the world and disrupted various affairs, ONE regrouped and is confident heading back into the swing of things.

“ONE Championship is BACK!!!” wrote ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on his official Facebook page as he shared the welcome news.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our superstar team at ONE Championship for everything. The world is suffering from the worst global crisis in a hundred years. Most national borders remain closed across Asia. With zero visibility and weekly COVID-19 policy changes in every country, it has been impossible to plan anything. Thank you to the greatest team in the world for your heart and hustle. #gratitude #WeAreONE,” he added, hoping that by coming back their group gets to offer some diversion from the gloom that COVID-19 has brought.

But since the pandemic is still a going concern, No Surrender will be held at a closed-door, audience-free venue and will be broadcast live all over the globe.

In recent weeks, ONE started the ball rolling for its possible return, successfully staging the ONE Hero Series 13 and 14 in Shanghai, China.

The promotion is set to make a return to the Philippines, conditions permitting, on Aug. 14 with “ONE: A New Breed.” — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









