No pandemic can keep The Pen from marking its 44th year

AS THE coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdowns in the metro slowly ease, certain industries are still tightly restricted, particularly the hotel and restaurant industry. But this can’t keep a good hotel down. The Peninsula Manila is bent on celebrating its 44th year with special promos and menus — and if people can’t come to its popular restaurants to dine on their specialty dishes yet, then the dishes will come to the diners.

The Pen, opened in 1976 in time for the hosting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference in Manila, marks its anniversary until the end of the month by offering some of its most popular dishes at prices that take note of the date its doors first opened — all for takeout and delivery.

The “Our Birthday – Your Birthday” offers include dishes from The Lobby, Spices, and Old Manila; cocktails from Salon de Ning and The Bar; and cakes, breads, French pastries, and packed lunches from the bakery. They will be available for takeout and delivery at The Peninsula Boutique from Sept. 14 to 30.

“We have missed having our guests these past few months. As we celebrate our 44th anniversary on Sept. 14, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude by taking them traipsing down memory lane with our nostalgia-laden signature Peninsula dishes that our talented Food and Beverage team has created just for them,” said The Peninsula Manila General Manager Masahisa Oba in a statement.

To mark the occasion, The Peninsula Boutique’s assorted French pastries, 70% Dark Chocolate Cigar, Coffee Eclair, banana bread, sourdough ciabatta loaf, and a whole lot more are priced at P197.60. Whole cakes, including Truffle Chocolate Cake and Strawberry shortcake are P1,976. Also on the menu are The Lobby favorites like Pancit Luglug and Grilled Schüblig Sausage, Oven-baked Lasagna, Pen US Beef Burger, and Kimchi Fried Rice, and Spices classics like Nasi Goreng and Phad Thai, Murgh Makhani and Salmon Fillet Tikka Masala, among many others, for P444. Old Manila’s Angus Beef Ribeye Steak and Beef or Salmon Wellington are a veritable steal at P1,976 (they come with a choice of one side), while starters like Old Manila’s Nicoise Salad, Salmon Rillettes, and Steak Tartare are available for P444.

And one must have drinks to enjoy with the dishes — so Beverage Manager Rico Deang’s bottled batched Aperol Spritz, Margarita, and Negroni can be enjoyed for P1,976.

Complimentary delivery within Makati City will be extended to guests making a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2,000. For inquiries and orders, call 8887-5747, 8887-2888, e-mail penboutiquepmn@peninsula.com, or do so through PenChat, The Peninsula Manila’s 24-hour e-concierge (https://bit.ly/PenChatFacebook).









