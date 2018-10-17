No opposition to P2.50 jeepney fare hike in Central Visayas

A P2.50 jeepney fare increase in Central Visayas is now up for review and recommendation by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Region 7 (LTFRB-7) after no opposition was presented during Monday’s public hearing. The region’s current minimum fare is P6.50. Students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities get a 20 % discount. Edwin A. Antepuesto, LTFRB-7 legal and hearing officer, said the petitioners, the Basak-Lapu-Lapu City Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (Balacjoda), have until Oct. 16 to submit all supporting documents. Balacjoda cited rising fuel prices, cost of spare parts, and inflation among the reasons for the provisional fare increase. Mr. Antepuesto did not promise to resolve the matter within the next few days, but he said the petition is considered as an “extreme urgency.” LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo C. Montealto, Jr. said they will immediately send their recommendation to the LTFRB board members for the final decision. — The Freeman