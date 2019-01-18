No more sando plastic bags in CDO by Jan. 1

THE CAGAYAN de Oro City government will be implementing a total ban on sando plastic bags, or those with handles, starting Jan. 1, 2019 and it has recently started the information campaign for business establishments and the public. As part of the education campaign, the city government said in its official Facebook page: “Non-compostable plastic bags can take up to 1000 years to decompose, and this contributed much of the clogging in different creeks and canals in Cagayan de Oro.” The ban is contained in City Ordinance No. 13378-2018, the Integrated Ecobiological Solid Waste Management Ordinance of Cagayan de Oro City, which was approved in Aug. 2018. Biodegradable plastic bags with no handles will still be allowed for unpacked meat and poultry products, marine products, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Recyclable and reusable plastic are also allowed. Goods that are already pre-packed in plastic should no longer be placed inside another plastic bag.