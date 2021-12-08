TWO major hospitals located in Makati, with a combined bed capacity of 950, have no coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients admitted as of Wednesday, according to the mayor.

The city-run Ospital ng Makati (OsMak), which has 350 beds, has not recorded any new COVID-19 case since Nov. 24, Makati Mayor Abigail S. Binay said in a statement.

“Earlier this month, we had 54 patients with COVID-like symptoms at OsMak. Fortunately, they all tested negative after undergoing RT-PCR tests. Therefore, we have zero COVID cases at OsMak,” she said.

Privately-owned Makati Medical Center (MMC), through its medical director Saturnino P. Javier, also confirmed earlier that the 600-bed healthcare institution had no coronavirus admissions “for the first time in 20 months since March 2020.”

Makati, a major business district in the capital region, is currently under low-risk classification with 31 active cases, based on data from the Makati Health Department.

Ms. Binay said local health authorities attributed the low number of active cases to the city’s high vaccination rate, availability of rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR tests, surveillance and early isolation or quarantine of suspected COVID-19 patients, and strict implementation of minimum public health standards.

Makati has vaccinated 439,185 individuals or more than 70% percent of its population of 624,560.

The mayor said the city’s vaccination drive, in partnership with the private sector, is continuing.

Ms. Binay also stressed the need to continue observing minimum health protocols such as wearing of face mask and physical distancing, especially with the “looming threat” of the Omicron variant.

“Even if we are now under the low-risk classification, we should remain vigilant. It may only be a matter of time before the Omicron variant makes its way to our country,” she said.