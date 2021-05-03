THE NATIONAL Irrigation Administration (NIA) reported on Monday the completion of the P631-million Barbar Small Reservoir Irrigation Project in San Juan, Ilocos Sur.

NIA said in a statement the project, to be inaugurated on May 6, is estimated to benefit 1,156 farmers in 11 villages in the neighboring towns of San Juan and Magsingal.

The project has a service area of 846 hectares and includes the establishment of an earthfill dam that has a storage capacity of 861,000 cubic meters. The dam is situated across the Bical River.

“Access roads were constructed simultaneously with the lateral canals having the same length with the latter, providing mobility and accessibility for farmers and their farms inputs and products,” NIA said.

The agency said the structure will also help address flooding in the area since it is capable of storing typhoon water that can be used for irrigation. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave