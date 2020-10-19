NGCP turns over housing project for Valenzuela City residents

On October 15, NGCP, together with Gawad Kalinga, formally turned over to the City Government of Valenzuela the first batch of low-rise dwellings in Disiplina Village, Lingunan, Valenzuela City, a joint in-city housing project for informal settler families.

As the power grid operator, NGCP worked with the City of Valenzuela to relocate residents previously living within the transmission right-of-way corridor to prevent any accidents from happening due to their proximity to the high voltage power lines. This is also in line with the enactment of the Republic Act 11361 or the Anti Obstruction of Power Lines Act, which aims to ensure the uninterrupted flow of power by prohibiting construction of structures and conducting any activity within or along the power line corridor.

Back in February 2019, NGCP, the Valenzuela City LGU, and Gawad Kalinga broke ground on the 2.5-hectare property of the city government for the establishment of the in-city relocation site. The entire housing project, which costs over PhP 282 million, is comprised of 22 three-storey low-rise buildings with 792 units, and is scheduled for completion by 2021.

Five buildings were completed in October and formally turned over in a simple ceremony at the Disiplina Village attended by representatives from NGCP led by Vice President and Head of Central Projects Office Mark Joseph Andeo, Gawad Kalinga led by Executive Director Daniel Bercasio, and LGU officials headed by Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian. Congressman Wes Gatchalian, and Sec. Eduardo del Rosario of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development were also among the guests.

“NGCP and the City of Valenzuela, together with Gawad Kalinga, worked hand in hand to give residents of the city a safer living environment, away from the dangers posed by living near or under high voltage transmission lines. Disiplina Village is the product of collaborative efforts to serve the community in order to protect them and give them a safer place to live in,” said NGCP.

Under the prevailing laws, the abatement of nuisances per se, such as buildings and structures underneath transmission lines, is primarily the obligation of the local government. “NGCP extended its help and its resources to Valenzuela City to expedite the relocation. We felt that if our help was needed to make things happen and ensure the safety of the residents, we had to find a way to get this done,” the company said. “Hindi sa lahat ng pagkakataon, iaasa natin sa gobyerno ang lahat ng kilos. It’s simple good corporate citizenship.”

The five newly constructed buildings with a total of 180 units will be given to residents of Barangay Mapulang Lupa and Ugong previously residing along the transmission line corridor of NGCP’s San Jose-Quezon 230kV Line.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders and Vice Chairman of the Board Henry Sy, Jr. and Co-Vice Chairman Robert Coyiuto, Jr.