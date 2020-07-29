NFL: More players opt out of season as training camps open

NEW England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman have decided to skip the upcoming NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, US media reported on Tuesday.

Six players on the six-time Super Bowl-winning Patriots have now decided to opt out of the season, ESPN reported, as the NFL opened training camps for all players on Tuesday.

The reports did not specify why Hightower and Chung had decided to skip the season, though Goldman cited concerns over COVID-19 in his decision, according to the NFL Network.

Hightower, whose fiancee gave birth earlier this month, posted a message to “Pats Nation” on his Twitter account, thanking the fans for their support.

A Chicago Bears spokesman said the team did not have any official statement to share. A spokesman for the Patriots said they were unable to confirm any players had opted out, citing the “formal process” that all players must undergo with the league in order to do so. — Reuters









