NEX Tower bags ULI Asia Pacific Award for Excellence

NEX TOWER recently received the Asia Pacific Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute (ULI), the only project in the Philippines to receive such an honor.

Besting over 50 projects from the region’s leading developers, the 28-storey structure was developed by the Nova Group.

The ULI Award for Excellence is widely regarded as the property industry’s most prestigious awards program, recognizing projects that showcase best land use practice across Asia Pacific.

According to Ricardo C. Cuerva, managing director of Nova Group, NEX Tower, which has over 38,400 square meters (sq.m.) of premium grade A office space, is envisioned to be a model of urban regeneration.

“We envisioned to build a state-of-the-art office tower using the highest standards in design, performance, and sustainability… We hope that with NEX Tower, we can inspire others to build innovative structures that are well-attuned to today’s and tomorrow’s needs and improve the quality of life in the city,” Mr. Cuerva said during a recent press conference.

Designed by the acclaimed international architectural and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), NEX Tower integrates form and function and meets international standards.









Standing boldly along Ayala Avenue, Makati City with its “striking crystalline form,” NEX Tower has a very distinct shape that allows for diagonal fins that reduce solar flare and heat in the building.

The building’s green spaces show its biophilic design, aimed at creating an environment wherein the health and wellness of tenants are addressed.

“(Tenants) like that there is always green spaces inside the building, which is kind of unique,” Mr. Cuerva said.

NEX Tower has also received confirmation of its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council. This certification is the highest rating for environmentally responsible and sustainable design, and efficient resources management granted by the said organization.

With leasable space of 34,500 sq.m. and an occupancy rate of 72% to date, NEX Tower currently houses the headquarters of an insurance company, an auction house, and several multinationals.

From its beginnings in the 1980’s developing small- and medium-scale projects, Nova Group has made its presence around the bustling areas of Metro Manila. Co-developing with Century Properties Group, Inc., Nova Group is behind projects such as Essensa, Century City, Gramercy Residences, Azure Urban Residences, Commonwealth by Century, and Acqua Private Residences. NEX Tower is Nova Group’s first foray into the premium commercial market. — Adrian Paul B. Conoza