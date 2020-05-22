Newport Mall to partially open shops, restaurants

RESORTS World Manila (RWM) will partially open Newport Mall, as a number of retail shops and restaurants will resume operations on Friday, with the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

In a statement, RWM said that retail shops such as Pacsafe, Planet Sports, Orogold, Reservalife, Hush Puppies, and Coalition will begin operating for the first time in two months.

In addition, restaurants like Uncle Mao, Macao Imperial, Barcino Wine Resto Bar, and Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar will also resume operations, but will not allow dine-in. The food establishments will accept take-out, pick-up, and delivery orders.

RWM said that customers aged 21 to 59 years old will be the only ones allowed to enter the mall and are encouraged to bring proper identification, in compliance with the guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Alongside typical safety guidelines such as wearing masks, mandatory thermal scanning, and hand sanitizer stations, RWM and Newport Mall employed an “Anti-Virus Patrol” that will conduct hygiene surveillance within the premises.

Additional sanitation and disinfection technologies like a smart disinfection and temperature chamber and escalator handrail sanitizers were also installed inside the mall property.

Contactless purchase with designated pick-up counters and drive through stations is also introduced during the re-opening of the establishment.

Newport Mall’s new mall hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









