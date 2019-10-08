New towers to rise in Arcovia City

MEGAWORLD Corp. is developing three residential towers in its 12.3-hectare Arcovia City township in Pasig City.

Arcovia Palazzo will offer 1,472 units across three residential towers — the 40-storey Altea Tower, 45-storey Benissa Tower, and the 49-storey Cantabria Tower.

Designed by UK-based world-renowned architectural firm Broadway Malyan, Arcovia Palazzo’s units range from studio with or without balcony (up to 32 square meters); one-bedroom with or without balcony (up to 46.5 sq.m.); two-bedroom with balcony (up to 77 sq.m.); and three-bedroom with balcony (up to 193.5 sq.m.).

Select bi-level units with onebedroom (up to 107 sq.m.) or two-bedroom (up to 139 sq.m.) are also available.

Amenities at Arcovia Palazzo will include an infinity pool with pool deck, pavilion, Jacuzzi, game room, fitness center, daycare center, outdoor seating lounge, children’s playground and function rooms.

The towers’ ground level will feature retail spaces with a view of the township’s landmark Arco de Emperador.









Megaworld is targeting around P12 billion in sales from the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Arcovia Palazzo is Megaworld’s second residential development in Arcovia City. Last year, it launched the 37-storey 18 Avenue de Triomphe which offers 576 units and is now nearly sold out. Construction of the tower has started, and is expected to be completed by 2023.

Located along C-5 corridor, Arcovia City is now home to Landers Superstore and the Arcovia Parade commercial area, as well as the Arco de Emperador.