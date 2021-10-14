New streaming service offers shows old and new

1 of 2

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of Disney+ which consolidated its numerous brands and channels into one streaming service, here comes discovery+, a subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc. which is now live and available, giving customers access to 20,000 episodes from Discovery’s iconic brands, the BBC, the History Channel, TLC, Asian Food Network, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and more, along with exclusive originals.

Thanks to a partnership between discovery+ and Globe Telecom, Inc., Globe subscribers now have access to the service on very favorable terms.

Aside from familiar shows from channels like TLC and the History Channel, discovery+ also has original content that is exclusive to the streaming service. JB Perrette, CEO of Discovery International, said during a press conference this week that original content will premiere on the service every week.

Discovery+ is available across multiple platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile, and tablets. Platforms at launch include iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Google devices and platforms, including Android phones and tablets, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, and Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. Each subscription includes up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.

Globe Telecom, Discovery, Inc.’s partner for entering the country, is offering multiple deals to its subscribers. Globe’s customers on select plans can access exclusive, limited time, discovery+ offers. Globe At Home customers who purchase a Globe Streamwatch 2-in-1 Entertainment Box are eligible for a year of access to discovery+ at no additional cost. Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi customers who load HomeSURF999 or HomeSURF1499 via the Globe At Home app are also eligible for this one-year of access, which can be claimed once per user. Globe, TM, and Globe at Home customers are also eligible to purchase one year’s access for P129 instead of the standard price of P999.

“We have cemented our leadership in lifestyle and factual content in the Philippines since we launched here more than 25 years ago,” said Tony Qiu, General Manager for East and Southeast Asia of Discovery, Inc.

“The launch of discovery+ in the Philippines represents another step forward in the platform’s global expansion and further strengthens our direct-to-consumer proposition across Asia Pacific,” said Simon Robinson, President, Asia Pacific, Discovery, Inc., in a statement last month.

Some of the shows appearing on the streaming platform include 90 Day Fiancé, Naked and Afraid, and Ghost Adventures. The service will also bring to the Philippines the hit series Drag Race, featuring international adaptations of the franchise, as well as the highly anticipated Drag Race Philippines in 2022.

The extensive library of top true crime content from Investigation Discovery will be available in the Philippines on discovery+, including launch titles Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård, Signs of a Psychopath, Evil Lives Here, and If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story.

The service also features exclusive content from OWN, the joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, as well as premium shows from Magnolia Network, the multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

Additionally, discovery+ offers a definitive collection of nature and environmental programming, headlined by access to the BBC’s largest natural history offering, including Planet Earth and Blue Planet, as well as top non-fiction library content from History Channel, including Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, and The UnXplained, and VICE, such as Most Expensivest with 2Chainz and Point Blank.

Additional hit international content includes I Can See Your Voice US, MasterChef, and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, as well as all 12 seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

“We know how passionate Filipinos are about Discovery’s iconic shows and personalities,” said Mr. Qiu. “The launch of discovery+ represents the next step in our journey here.” — JL Garcia