New show looks at creativity’s role in hard times

THE BITUIN family of Betis, Pampanga comes from a long line of furniture-makers, but they have had to change with the times. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the family transformed their business into Hardin ng Bituin, a plant supply shop and bed and breakfast.

The story on how they adapted their old workspace is featured in the first episode of One News Channel’s new lifestyle show, Recreate.

“They converted parts of their old wood kiln into a bed-and-breakfast. They reused old factory equipment and turned them into furniture,” Recreate show host Daphne Oseña-Paez told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

“It was fascinating to see that out of chaos and uncertainties, one can find ways to be productive, orderly, and inspired. Their ideas were also very practical and helpful,” she added.

In 2018, Ms. Oseña-Paez hosted a magazine show called Create which ran for two seasons. It featured Filipino artists in all fields and focused on the subjects’ creative processes.

For this new show, Recreate, which premiered on May 22, its treatment was tweaked to reflect the current conditions of local creatives and culture. It will feature artists from different fields, heritage structures, and cultural spaces. The show focuses on how creatives can persevere in their work despite the challenging circumstances brought on by the global health crisis.

“After one year break during the pandemic, we realized that we all have gone through a process of change. This made me curious about how others may have used their creativity during this time,” Ms. Oseña-Paez said.

Its second episode, which aired on June 5, highlighted the restoration of the Metropolitan Theater in Manila which built was in 1931 and a chat with National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Chairman Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso.

“The story of the Met is like a metaphor for our own transformation and rebirth during the pandemic. The Met has undergone an ambitious physical restoration. But without a live show and people, despite its beauty, it is just an empty shell,” Ms. Oseña-Paez said, adding that this is similar to individuals who have undergone change in isolation.

“Through the process we may have improved ourselves, but these changes will only make an impact when we are able to interact with our communities again,” she added.

Succeeding episodes will cover a multi-awarded architect known for designing luxurious homes in upscale communities in the Philippines, a director who mounted a hit web series shot purely from the actors’ homes; and an environmental planner and landscape architect who promotes parks and open spaces.

“This is a period of transition. Cities and institutions are being redefined. In all aspects of these changes, creativity lies in the heart of problem solving,” Ms. Oseña-Paez said. “We hope to be able to tell stories of creative thinkers and their impact in their communities and cities.”

— Michelle Anne P. Soliman