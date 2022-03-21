A STORY about a young woman who cooks her way into acceptance, self-love, and romance premieres on iWantTFC on March 26.

The six-episode series Bola Bola is based on a romance novel by Anna Geronga of the same title. It follows Thea, a 220-pound high school student who loves food and cooking. Over the course of the series, Thea will experience the joys and pains of first love as she learns the importance of self-love.

Francine Diaz, who played Cassandra Mondragon in Kadenang Ginto (2018), takes on the lead role of Thea.

Ms. Diaz said that what she learned from working on the series is to give attention to those who love and appreciate you. “Huwag mong ipilit yung sarili mo sa taong hindi ka mahal… Doon mo makikita na hindi mo mahal yung sarili mo (Do not force yourself on someone who does not love you… That’s how you’ll know that you do not love yourself),” Ms. Diaz said at an online of press conference on March 17.

In the series Thea asks her crush Lucas (played by Akira Morishita of boy group BGYO) to be her date for the ball. She decides to put her cooking skills to use by making it her mission to cook delicious meals for him. Disappointed when Lucas tells her that he doesn’t date “big girls,” Thea decides to lose weight. On her grueling road to a healthier lifestyle, she seeks the help of her best friend Julian (KD Estrada) and fitness trainer Josh (Ashton Salvador).

“While writing, I was reminiscing not only my friends, but also the way high school was for me and the way my childhood went,” the novel’s writer Ms. Geronga said during an online press conference on March 20.

The series is directed by JP Habac (I’m Drunk, I Love You) and produced by iWantTFC, Dreamscape Entertainment, and KreativDen.

The series also stars Analain Salvador, Danica Ontengco, Vance Larena, J-Mee Katanyag, and Arlene Muhlach.

“Insecurities will always be there. The biggest lesson I want to impart is to learn to love yourself and learn also to not deprive yourself,” Ms. Geronga said, adding that a person must not deprive themselves of things they enjoy and deserve such as food, experiences, and love.

Bola Bola will start streaming on the iWantTFC app (iOS and Android) and website (iwanttfc.com) on March 26. New episodes will premiere on March 27, April 2, 3, 9, and 10. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman