THE NATIONAL Electrification Administration (NEA) said Rossan SJ. Rosero-Lee has been designated officer-in-charge (OIC) pending the appointment of a new administrator.

According to an announcement posted by the NEA last week, Ms. Rosero-Lee was previously the agency’s Deputy Administrator for Legal Services.

“This shall be in effect until the appointment of an administrator (by the Office of the President),” the NEA said on Sept. 8.

Ms. Rosero-Lee will be taking over the position previously held by Sonia B. San Diego who requested to be replaced “due to health reasons.”

“Due to the current health condition of OIC San Diego, she could no longer perform the duties and responsibilities of a NEA OIC,” the NEA said in a separate announcement on its website.

As a result, the NEA board of administrators decided to rescind Ms. San Diego’s designation as OIC, effective Sept. 6.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte had dismissed NEA Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong from the service for alleged corruption.

In an Aug. 21 briefing, Mr. Duterte said that the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission had recommended Mr. Masongsong’s termination. — Angelica Y. Yang